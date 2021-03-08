Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (RMT) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 10th

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This is a boost from Royce Micro-Cap Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of RMT stock opened at $11.47 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200 day moving average of $9.46. Royce Micro-Cap Trust has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $12.28.

In related news, Director Cecile Burleigh Harper purchased 9,000 shares of Royce Micro-Cap Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $91,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $91,080. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Christopher D. Clark acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $86,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 31,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,300.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $195,170. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Royce Micro-Cap Trust

Royce Micro-Cap Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies with market capitalization of less than $500 million.

