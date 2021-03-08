Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 15,684 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 428.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,684 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 266,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,170 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,584,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after acquiring an additional 227,984 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 49,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 168,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after purchasing an additional 31,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

ZLAB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Zai Lab from $107.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Zai Lab from $130.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZLAB opened at $137.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.54. Zai Lab Limited has a 52-week low of $43.06 and a 52-week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

Read More: Management Fee

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.