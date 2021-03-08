Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $2.84 Million Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,233 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Werner Enterprises by 14.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,669,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,054,000 after buying an additional 949,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,888,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,071,000 after purchasing an additional 267,771 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 222.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 324,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 223,687 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3,441.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 193,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $3,632,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Werner Enterprises from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered Werner Enterprises from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.68.

In other news, COO H Marty Nordlund sold 19,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $764,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,603 shares in the company, valued at $1,864,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WERN stock opened at $45.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.73. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, research analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Featured Article: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.