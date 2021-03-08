Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 166.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 249,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,171 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Whole Earth Brands were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FREE. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

FREE stock opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $14.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.77.

FREE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Whole Earth Brands in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Whole Earth Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a global platform of branded products and ingredients focusing on the consumer transition towards natural alternatives, plant-based, clean label, and non-sugar products. The company produces, markets, and distributes tabletop sweeteners for the consumer food markets primarily under Equal, Canderel, Swerve, Pure Via, and Whole Earth Sweetener brands through food retail, mass merchandising, pharmacy, and food service channels.

Recommended Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE).

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.