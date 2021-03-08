Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 90,717 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 1,046.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,717 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.13% of Healthcare Services Group worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group by 70.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the third quarter worth about $211,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $25.58. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.80 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.44.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $423.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.28 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2062 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.