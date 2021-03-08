Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 2,002 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRLB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,349,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $667,160,000 after acquiring an additional 298,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,590,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,045,000 after acquiring an additional 186,263 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Proto Labs by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,531,000 after acquiring an additional 42,323 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Proto Labs by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 200,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,989,000 after buying an additional 31,721 shares during the period. Finally, Harding Loevner LP increased its position in Proto Labs by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 1,566,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,870,000 after buying an additional 29,479 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRLB. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

PRLB opened at $131.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.61 and a beta of 1.96. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200-day moving average is $154.79.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.45 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.80%. Proto Labs’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,201,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

