Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 71,260 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,260 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.12% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% in the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.93.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

