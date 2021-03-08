Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 1-Year High at $73.65

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.65 and last traded at $73.59, with a volume of 390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.93.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on R. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.89 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.88.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. Research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $52,324,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ryder System by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ryder System by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

