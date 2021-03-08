Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) PT Raised to $87.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $87.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets cut Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $74.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $76.98 on Monday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $25.01 and a 52-week high of $98.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAGE. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 692.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period.

About Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

