SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski Sells 1,558 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) CAO Eric Domagalski sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.35, for a total value of $87,793.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,322. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Eric Domagalski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Eric Domagalski sold 1,619 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total value of $93,335.35.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $52.19 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.61 and a 12-month high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $103.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SailPoint Technologies from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.36.

About SailPoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

