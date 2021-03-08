SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt Sells 8,914 Shares

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 8,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $498,649.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 54,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,053,820.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Christopher Schmitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.55, for a total value of $45,598.95.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $41,647.77.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Christopher Schmitt sold 729 shares of SailPoint Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total value of $37,929.87.

NYSE SAIL opened at $52.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,213.79 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.54. SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $64.19.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.69 million. SailPoint Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised SailPoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SailPoint Technologies from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.36.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 575.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 679.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 46,022 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SailPoint Technologies by 788.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SailPoint Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000.

SailPoint Technologies Company Profile

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software and software as a service solutions, which help organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, software bots, and other human and non-human users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

