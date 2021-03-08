Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Short Interest Down 18.4% in February

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the January 28th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Sampo Oyj stock opened at $21.79 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Sampo Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $23.12. The company has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAXPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sampo Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Sampo Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Sampo Oyj

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

