Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Now Covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SANA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Sana Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Get Sana Biotechnology alerts:

Shares of SANA stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. Sana Biotechnology has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $44.60.

About Sana Biotechnology

Sana Biotechnology, Inc develops and delivers engineered cells as medicine for patients. It identifies and develops potential product candidates; and executes preclinical studies. The company develops technologies to repair and control genes in cells; and replace any cell in the body. Sana Biotechnology, Inc was formerly known as FD Therapeutics, Inc and changed its name to Sana Biotechnology, Inc in September 2018.

See Also: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Sana Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sana Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.