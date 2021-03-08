Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Stock Rating Upgraded by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports.

SDVKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a report on Friday, December 11th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Sandvik to a reduce rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $27.23 on Thursday. Sandvik has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.38, a PEG ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15. Sandvik had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandvik will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sandvik by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sandvik by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandvik during the 4th quarter worth about $20,417,000. 0.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sandvik

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts, and tooling systems.

