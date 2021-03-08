Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Hits New 52-Week High at $42.53

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.53 and last traded at $42.26, with a volume of 56175 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.10.

BFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley raised shares of Saul Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market cap of $993.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Saul Centers during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 66.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 6.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 203.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Saul Centers by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

