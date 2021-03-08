Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) Shares Acquired by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 43.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,639 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.09% of Scholastic worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Scholastic by 26.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,079,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,662,000 after buying an additional 226,432 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Scholastic by 84.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after acquiring an additional 160,497 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Scholastic during the third quarter worth $1,209,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Scholastic in the third quarter worth $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

SCHL stock opened at $29.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.12. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $406.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.00 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 4.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. Scholastic’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Scholastic Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholastic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

