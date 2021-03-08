Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 889,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 773,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,374,000 after acquiring an additional 15,056 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 722,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,725,000 after acquiring an additional 91,035 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. River & Mercantile LLC now owns 688,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,641,000 after acquiring an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 1,585.6% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,643,000 after purchasing an additional 492,543 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $93.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.07. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $97.35.

About Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

