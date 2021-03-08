Scotiabank Cuts Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target to $18.50

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from $19.50 to $18.50 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MRETF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. TD Securities cut shares of Martinrea International from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Martinrea International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Martinrea International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Martinrea International presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRETF opened at $10.52 on Friday. Martinrea International has a 1 year low of $3.98 and a 1 year high of $13.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.92.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

