Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 291,900 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the January 28th total of 376,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

EYES stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. Second Sight Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89. The firm has a market cap of $133.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 2.49.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets implantable visual prosthetics that are intended to deliver artificial vision to blind individuals. It develops technologies to treat the population of sight-impaired individuals. The company offers the Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device, which is intended to provide useful artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to various causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

