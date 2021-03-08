Sei Investments Co. Decreases Position in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,058 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 18.5% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 147.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 103.9% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 198.4% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,537 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $111.95 on Monday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.30 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.89 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.98 and its 200 day moving average is $108.06.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TPTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $122.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $130.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.88.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total transaction of $3,559,360.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 68,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mohammad Hirmand sold 1,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $150,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,335 shares of company stock worth $16,409,006. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

