Sei Investments Co. Has $1.75 Million Stock Holdings in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 79.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.40.

HELE opened at $225.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $104.01 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $637.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

