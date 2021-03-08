Sei Investments Co. Increases Position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB)

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WB. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Weibo by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 135,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 41.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 20,211 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weibo in the third quarter worth $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 69.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 44,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Weibo by 3.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 25.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WB stock opened at $53.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.64. Weibo Co. has a 12 month low of $28.93 and a 12 month high of $63.55.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 27th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Weibo had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $465.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Weibo’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Weibo Co. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WB. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Weibo from $36.40 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weibo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. CLSA boosted their target price on shares of Weibo from $42.50 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities lowered their target price on shares of Weibo from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Weibo Company Profile

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

