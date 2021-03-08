Sei Investments Co. Sells 10,967 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 33.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,967 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 24.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,234,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $291,382,000 after acquiring an additional 829,558 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 509.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 693,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,682,000 after buying an additional 579,805 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 577.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 644,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,894,000 after buying an additional 549,661 shares during the period. AJO LP increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 42.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,304,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,740,000 after buying an additional 389,264 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,821,743 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $813,454,000 after buying an additional 328,658 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE OC opened at $80.82 on Monday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $28.56 and a 1 year high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.53.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 3rd that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OC. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

