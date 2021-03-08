Sei Investments Co. Sells 30,734 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 79.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,734 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 55.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $225.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $229.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.62.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $637.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.40.

Helen of Troy Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.