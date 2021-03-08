Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seiko Epson Corporation is engaged in the development, manufacturing, sales, marketing and servicing of information-related equipment, electronic devices, precision products and other products. The Information Equipment segment manufactures and offers computers and peripherals, including PCs, printers, scanners and projectors. The Electronic Devices and Precision Equipment segment is engaged in the development, manufacture and sale of quartz devices, semiconductors, and displays, watches, plastic corrective lenses, and factory automation equipment. Seiko Epson Corporation has its head office in Suwa, Nagano. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Seiko Epson from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SEKEY opened at $8.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of -873.13 and a beta of 1.18. Seiko Epson has a fifty-two week low of $4.15 and a fifty-two week high of $9.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Seiko Epson had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seiko Epson will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and provides services for products in the printing solutions, visual communications, wearable and industrial products, and other businesses. It operates through three segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products segments.

