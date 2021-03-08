Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Upgraded at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $27.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MCRB. JMP Securities began coverage on Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.43.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MCRB opened at $19.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.86. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of -16.29 and a beta of 4.07.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,867.98% and a negative net margin of 385.22%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Seres Therapeutics by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,789,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,883,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,109 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,327,897 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,645,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,810,000 after purchasing an additional 731,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for preventing recurrence of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.