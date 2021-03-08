Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Up 7.9%

Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.26 and last traded at $23.16. 549,836 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 1,024,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.47.

The stock has a market cap of $895.02 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after buying an additional 325,751 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,686,000 after buying an additional 313,370 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 471.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 52,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 42,907 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 30,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,758,000 after buying an additional 21,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile (NYSE:SRG)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

