Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.09

Servcorp Limited (ASX:SRV) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.86, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Servcorp Company Profile

Servcorp Limited provides executive serviced and virtual offices, coworking and IT, communications, and secretarial services. It offers office space solutions; virtual office services, such as business address, secretary and receptionist, mail forwarding, and telephone answering services; and co-working and meeting room services.

