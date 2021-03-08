SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,893 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in German American Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,197,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,509,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 523,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of German American Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,661,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,993,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,683 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other German American Bancorp news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,684,428.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded German American Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ GABC opened at $43.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.17. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $43.76.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Equities analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

