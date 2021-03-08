SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $220,000 in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 6,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Meta Financial Group by 227.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,000 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $34,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,481 shares in the company, valued at $575,846.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,513 shares of company stock worth $3,227,158. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Meta Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Meta Financial Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $45.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.09 and a 1-year high of $46.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $111.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.70 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%. Analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

