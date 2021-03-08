SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SRAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.07% of Stable Road Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $405,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $504,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Stable Road Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $662,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stable Road Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $757,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stable Road Acquisition by 9.0% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 163,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Stable Road Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ:SRAC opened at $13.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.44. Stable Road Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.18.

Stable Road Acquisition Profile

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the cannabis industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Venice, California.

Featured Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Stable Road Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stable Road Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.