SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,992 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Forrester Research by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Forrester Research during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Forrester Research in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Forrester Research by 939.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 147,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 133,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $72,902.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $956,831.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Galford sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total transaction of $341,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,468. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,058 shares of company stock worth $821,265. Insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

FORR opened at $46.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.34 million, a P/E ratio of 69.70, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.45 and a 12-month high of $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.19. Forrester Research had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 7.50%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FORR shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Forrester Research from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

