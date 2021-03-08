SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 4,569.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,597,258 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,374,000 after buying an additional 2,541,633 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $32,230,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,260,000. Glendon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $12,627,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC bought a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on WLL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $31.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.34.

Shares of WLL stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $38.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.05.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.45. As a group, analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post -5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

