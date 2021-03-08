Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,020,000 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 28th total of 1,530,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SJR stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.86. Shaw Communications has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0776 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.94%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. 57.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

