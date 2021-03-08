Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,593,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329,875 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $63,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SJR. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,569,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,733,000 after buying an additional 84,683 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Shaw Communications by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 8,359,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724,013 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Shaw Communications by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,578,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,400,000 after acquiring an additional 301,635 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,560,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,085,000 after purchasing an additional 314,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Shaw Communications by 340.9% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,503,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,482,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications stock opened at $18.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.58. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SJR. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shaw Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

