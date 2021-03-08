Shield Protocol Price Tops $9.38 on Major Exchanges (SHIELD)

Shield Protocol (CURRENCY:SHIELD) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One Shield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.38 or 0.00018002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Shield Protocol has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and $229,992.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $237.91 or 0.00456811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.95 or 0.00067113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00046065 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00076217 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00079387 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $239.88 or 0.00460595 BTC.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 216,000 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

