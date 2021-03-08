Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) Insider Purchases £74,000 in Stock

Shield Therapeutics plc (LON:STX) insider Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £74,000 ($96,681.47).

Hans-Peter Hasler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Hans-Peter Hasler purchased 200,000 shares of Shield Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £76,000 ($99,294.49).

Shield Therapeutics stock opened at GBX 39 ($0.51) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 52.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 94.85. The company has a market capitalization of £46.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00. Shield Therapeutics plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 34 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 153 ($2.00).

About Shield Therapeutics

Shield Therapeutics plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of late-stage pharmaceuticals to treat unmet medical needs. The company's lead product is Ferric Maltol, marketed in the European Union as Feraccru, a non-salt based novel therapy for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in patients with inflammatory bowel disease.

