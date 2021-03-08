Short Interest in Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) Expands By 27.5%

Amtech Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASYS) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 49,100 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the January 28th total of 38,500 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 106,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the third quarter valued at $145,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Amtech Systems by 54.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 63,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $1,039,000. 48.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amtech Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $9.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 7.93, a current ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Amtech Systems has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $11.50.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.14. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 24.02%. Analysts expect that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

