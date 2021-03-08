Short Interest in Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Grows By 30.4%

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a growth of 30.4% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ault Global in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ault Global during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ault Global in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ault Global alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN DPW opened at $3.07 on Monday. Ault Global has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.15.

Ault Global Company Profile

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.