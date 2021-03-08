Short Interest in Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Declines By 17.3%

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 498,500 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the January 28th total of 602,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 249.3 days.

Several research firms recently commented on CPXWF. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Desjardins began coverage on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Capital Power in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capital Power has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPXWF opened at $26.39 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.40. Capital Power has a 52-week low of $14.19 and a 52-week high of $30.00.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

