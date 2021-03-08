Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) Decreases By 18.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBF) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 276,900 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the January 28th total of 340,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 923.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CLPBF opened at $138.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.23. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $125.50 and a 12 month high of $177.71.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

