Short Interest in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) Increases By 26.4%

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, an increase of 26.4% from the January 28th total of 814,600 shares. Approximately 28.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 856,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

CYCC stock opened at $6.17 on Monday. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.32. The company has a market cap of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.83). On average, analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYCC. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,710,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $3,057,000. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $1,172,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include CYC065, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

