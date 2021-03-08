Short Interest in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expands By 27.8%

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the January 28th total of 985,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 431,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

HRC stock opened at $104.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.01 and its 200-day moving average is $95.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Hill-Rom has a 1 year low of $72.29 and a 1 year high of $117.68.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.48. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The company had revenue of $741.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,329,766 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $620,127,000 after buying an additional 161,531 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000,930 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,002,000 after buying an additional 380,655 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,660,586 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $162,688,000 after buying an additional 468,027 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,147,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $95,845,000 after purchasing an additional 73,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,462,000. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

