Short Interest in Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) Grows By 42.9%

Imperial Logistics Limited (OTCMKTS:IHLDY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS:IHLDY opened at $2.87 on Monday. Imperial Logistics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

Imperial Logistics Company Profile

Imperial Logistics Limited provides integrated market access and logistics solutions in Africa, Europe, and Internationally. It offers outsourced integrated freight management services, such as road, air, and ocean freight management services; contract logistics services, including warehousing, distribution, and synchronization management; and sourcing, warehousing, distribution, synchronisation, and transportation management services.

