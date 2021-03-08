Short Interest in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Drops By 19.4%

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 328,200 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the January 28th total of 407,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 120,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IPAR opened at $71.47 on Monday. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $34.20 and a twelve month high of $76.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%.

IPAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.14.

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 2,500 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $143,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $286,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134 over the last 90 days. 44.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

