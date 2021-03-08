Short Interest in Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Declines By 18.3%

Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the January 28th total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:KZIA opened at $9.48 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 2.76. Kazia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KZIA. HC Wainwright began coverage on Kazia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kazia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZIA. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 46,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Kazia Therapeutics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. Its lead development candidate is GDC-0084, a small molecule, brain-penetrant inhibitor of the PI3K/Akt/mTor pathway, which is developed as a potential therapy for glioblastoma. The company is also developing Cantrixil, which is being developed for the treatment of ovarian cancer and is in hospitals across Australia and the United States under an Investigational New Drug application.

