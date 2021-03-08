Short Interest in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Rises By 40.8%

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 111,400 shares, an increase of 40.8% from the January 28th total of 79,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on MKL. Truist upped their target price on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,154.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,145.80.

Get Markel alerts:

Markel stock opened at $1,106.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,055.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,023.23. Markel has a 52 week low of $710.52 and a 52 week high of $1,222.05. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 5.29%. On average, equities analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director A. Lynne Puckett bought 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,511. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 126 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,075.14, for a total transaction of $135,467.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $131,282,000. Scharf Investments LLC acquired a new position in Markel in the fourth quarter valued at $113,610,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Markel by 7,079.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $53,328,000 after purchasing an additional 51,116 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Markel during the third quarter worth about $34,846,000. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Markel by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 52,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,574,000 after buying an additional 24,861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

About Markel

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.