Short Interest in Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Decreases By 24.6%

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 8,437,800 shares, a drop of 24.6% from the January 28th total of 11,189,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,068.1 days.

MMTOF opened at $2.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.25. Mitsubishi Motors has a 52-week low of $1.79 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles and its component parts in Japan, Europe, North America, Oceania, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company offers passenger vehicles and cars; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

