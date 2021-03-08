Short Interest in Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Declines By 17.1%

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the January 28th total of 1,810,000 shares. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 130,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.5 days.

NASDAQ:MORF opened at $70.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.14. Morphic has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.00 million. Analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 12,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total transaction of $408,269.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,563.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 7,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total value of $324,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 326,635 shares of company stock worth $11,168,298. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 155.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 7,960 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,726,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 404.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,283,000 after purchasing an additional 221,849 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morphic by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 58,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avÃ6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC); and MORF-057, a a4Ã7 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

