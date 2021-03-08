Short Interest in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) Increases By 43.6%

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHAA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a growth of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:JHAA opened at $9.96 on Monday. Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $11.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

In related news, insider Nuveen Fund Advisors, Llc sold 10,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $99,153.12.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHAA. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund

